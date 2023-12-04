'Catfish: The TV Show': Mysterious Twin Puzzles Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford have their work cut out for them when it comes to discovering the truth behind Iraq veteran LaDaris' longtime love Julie. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev and Kamie learn of a mysterious twin sister complicating LaDaris' connection with Julie, which is complicated enough on its own.

LaDaris has tried to meet up with Julie numerous times over the years, but she's always canceled on him at the last minute. Their FaceTime sessions are equally mysterious, as LaDaris reveals to Nev and Kamie that she never shows her full face while video chatting. "What's up with these FaceTime calls, these 'AnkleTimes'?" Nev asks, as Kamie quips they're more like "ForeheadTimes."

LaDaris explains that while he can "definitely" see that he's talking to a woman on the FaceTime calls, she will either have the camera pointing up towards the ceiling or too close to her face for him to make out features other than her hair. "And do you ever say 'Get your ass in front of the camera? Please,'" Kamie asks, to which LaDaris answers, "Yeah. She comes back with, 'I don't have makeup on, or look pretty.' It's strange, right?" Nev agrees, "It's pretty weird."

Before moving forward with their investigation, Kamie wants to know if LaDaris is interested just in getting answers or in pursuing something more serious with Julie. It's an answer even LaDaris isn't sure of. "That's the crossroads, that I'm really at," he admits. "I know I need answers. With the answers that I'm gonna be given, we can continue this relationship, or like, I'm just done."

Things really got strange though when LaDaris mentioned to Julie that he would be reaching out to the Catfish team. LaDaris said he received an odd text message from someone who claims to be Julie's twin sister, saying, "Basically, 'If you want her to be in your life, you shouldn't do this.'" He added, "I just didn't text back. I was like, that's awkward." Julie had mentioned having a fraternal twin in the past named Jessica, but Nev and Kamie seem skeptical.

"I wanna see pictures of Julie," Nev asks, scrolling through her social media photos. They're "cute" pictures, but ones with some "heavy filtering" going on, adding to the suspicious nature of the text LaDaris reveals next. "This is Julie's sister, Jessica," the text reads. "I want you to know that you shouldn't be pressuring her to do this. You know she wouldn't want to be on national television. If you wanna keep having a relationship with her, you really shouldn't be doing this crazy bulls- at all." Nev reasons, "So something's going on obviously and you turned up the heat, and stuff's starting to boil over." How will LaDaris and Julie's story end? Tune in when Catfish: The TV Show airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.