'Catfish: The TV Show' Returns With 'Biggest Scammers Yet' in New Episodes (Exclusive)

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are tracking down the "biggest scammers yet" in thrilling new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show. PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the drama to come when Schulman and Kamie return to MTV on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with new investigations into scammers and catfish deceiving others with their online presence.

In the first trailer for the brand new episodes, Schulman breaks the news to one person, "Whoever you're talking to has been lying," as Crawford asks another about the $10,000 he's sent a possible catfish. "This woman could be a con artist," Schulman declares, as the various victims of possible online schemes endeavor to confront the real people behind the online profiles.

"Get hungry because Catfish is back on the menu! MTV will be serving up a new batch of the freshest caught catfish ever." the logline for new episodes reads. "Join Nev Schulman, Kamie Crawford, and other mystery co-hosts as they brave the dark waters of the internet on their quest to peel back the digital masks of scammers, lovers, and liars."

Schulman has been tracking down catfish for more than a decade now after his own experience with the phenomenon. Despite making the practice a household name, Schulman told PopCulture in 2020 that he's not shocked people are still getting tricked by online liars today. "For people who feel lonely or isolated ... if you wake up one morning and you feel like you've won the lottery, you have this lovely attractive person who wants to talk to you all day, it gives you hope," he said at the time. "People have been lying forever, and they're not stopping anytime soon."

When it comes to investigating countless cases over the years, Schulman said helping people track down the truth never gets old for him. "The human condition and the imagination is a very complex and varied ... ocean of possibilities," he said. "While the setup to which we end up making an episode of the show tends to follow similar pathways, what makes making the show so interesting for me is you never know how people are going to react to each other in a situation, especially one that is high stakes and high emotion." Catfish: The TV Show returns with brand new episodes Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.