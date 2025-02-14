Carrie Underwood Breaks Down in Emotional ‘American Idol’ Teaser

Carrie Underwood’s debut as an American Idol judge is proving to be emotional. As the singer prepares to take her seat at the judges’ table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, a new teaser for American Idol Season 23 showed the “Cry Pretty” singer moved to tears by one contestant’s emotional story.

The minute-long clip, released Thursday ahead of the ABC signing competition’s March 9 return, highlighted the beginning of a new chapter as the Season 4 winner prepares to return to the platform that launched her acclaimed career. As hopeful musicians walked into their auditions, Underwood, 41, said in the promo, “This show is for people that have the talent, have a dream, and they just need a chance.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The waterworks couldn’t help but be turned on during one emotional audition featuring a male contestant. Entering the audition room with his guitar and joined by his family, the contestant told the judges, “My grandparents raised me from the moment I turned 2. She put everything she had in me all these years.”

The promo then cut to an emotional Underwood, who was crying. As Bryan asked his fellow country singer and Idol judge, “You OK over there?” Underwood admitted, “I’m not,” before being embraced by both Bryan and Richie.

The upcoming season of American Idol kicks off on ABC on Sunday, March 9. The season will mark a return for Underwood, who began her career on the popular series when she competed in Season 4 back in 2005. She made it all the way to the finale alongside fellow competitor Bo Bice, and was ultimately crowned the Season 4 winner.

After making a name for herself in the country music world and earning numerous accolades, it was announced in August 2024 that the eight-time Grammy winner would be returning to American Idol. Rather than competing as a contestant, however, Underwood is set to take a spot at the judge’s table, filling the space left vacant by Katy Perry, who announced her exit from the show during a February 2024 appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ahead of her Idol judging debut, Underwood has been hyping up her big return. On Instagram on Feb. 9, the singer reflected on her musical journey, sharing side-by-side photos of herself during her American Idol days and a more recent photo of herself at the judges’ table. She captioned the post, “’Then’ as a contestant vs. ‘Now’ as a judge 20 years later! Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @americanidol on @abc.”