Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Might Be Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

✖

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could be getting a major dose of star power for its next season. According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner and her roommate Sophia Hutchins have publicly voiced how much they want to be a part of RHOBH. Apparently, they have been taking active steps to make their dream a reality.

Sources close to the two women told TMZ that Hutchins, 23, recently sat down for dinner with Eileen Davidson, who previously starred on RHOBH. During their get-together, they reportedly talked about the show and the possibility of Hutchins becoming a part of the cast. They also discussed Davidson's time on the show (she was a full-time member of the cast from Seasons 5 to 7 and has made guest appearances in recent seasons). Hutchins reportedly received enough good feedback from the soap star that she decided that she is definitely interested in being on the Bravo show.

Hutchins' camp has reportedly reached out to production in order to discuss the prospect of joining the cast. They are said to be discussing Hutchins possibly joining the show as a main cast member. Jenner, being Hutchins' roommate, would then be able to make appearances on the show, as well, in a "friend of" capacity. As TMZ noted, both Hutchins and Jenner have connections with the RHOBH cast, which would make them perfect additions to the crew. The 23-year-old knows Lisa Rinna, who currently stars on the show, socially and Jenner knows Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin. TMZ spoke with Hutchins outside of Craig's in West Hollywood and asked her about this report. She said that she's "ready" to make it happen. She added, "I think I could definitely handle them. And Rinna and I are tight. So, I think I could do it... I think this would be the best thing to happen to Real Housewives, ever."

Interestingly enough, there were rumors floating around that Jenner's ex-wife, Kris Jenner, would possibly be joining RHOBH after Keeping Up With the Kardashians finishes up its 14-year run in 2021. However, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris confirmed that she would not be joining the cast. Although, she didn't rule out appearing on the show in the future, as she is close friends with cast member Kyle Richards. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards,” Kris said. “But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life … and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”