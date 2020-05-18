Sophia Hutchins Reveals Caitlyn Jenner Barged in on Her Getting Intimate With a Man

Sophia Hutchins is opening up about an awkward moment between herself and housemate Caitlyn Jenner! The Lumasol founder revealed during a recent appearance on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast that the two had an awkward encounter when Jenner walked in on her and a man during a less-than-ideal moment.

Comparing the moment to "living with your parents," Hutchins said she had to put a lock on her door the previous week "because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over." She added of the awkwardness of the intrusion, "You know, [she] kind of saw a lot of things happening."

Saying she considered the moment a "turning point" in considering moving out of her home with Jenner, Hutchins told a curious McDonald of whether the incident was an accident or more deliberate, "Oh, she knew he was there.” Despite her initial concerns, Hutchins said she had no plans of moving out of the home she's lived in with her friend for nearly three years. Not wanting to leave Jenner alone, Hutchins said that as she gets older, "I want to be able to have my own life" with an office space closer to her team in Los Angeles.

Despite their close relationship over the years, Hutchins clarified to McDonald that their relationship was "never romantic, never sexual." She explained, "It was very much friends, but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem."

Their relationship is "very parental, very protective," Hutchins described, saying that of the guys she dates, Jenner insists on signing off on them. "We’re family," she continued, saying that because her entire family lives in Seattle, she and the Olympian have formed a special bond. "It’s an interesting family situation."

Although dating rumors have followed the friends since they first were spotted together, Hutchins has always maintained the two never crossed the line into romance. In a December 2019 interview with The New York Times, the Harvard graduate said she stepped in to manage Jenner after her ex-wife, Kris Jenner stepped down. "I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage," Hutchins said, saying she advised the I Am Cait star that without a competent manager, she would go "broke."