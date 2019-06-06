‘Bringing Up Bates’ Stars Erin and Chad Paine Expecting Their Fourth Child

Bringing Up Bates stars Erin and Chad Paine are expecting their fourth child, the couple announced Thursday. Erin, 28, is due in December.

“It’s official, baby number four is on the way!” Erin and Chad said in a statement via UPtv. “We know that life is fixing to get even crazier but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baby Paine, whose parents have not revealed the sex of, will join older sister Everly Hope, 1, and Brooklyn Elise, 2, as well as big brother Charles Steven “Carson,” 4.

View this post on Instagram #surprise #4 💜 A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine) on Jun 6, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

The pregnancy will be documented on the Bringing Up Bates spinoff Expecting: Erin & Chad — which premieres Thursday night — where fans can follow the couple’s sonograms and sex reveal until the baby finally arrives.

Erin, the second-eldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates’ 19 children, married Chad in November 2013.

“Having one baby changed our lives, but we knew Carson needed a sibling, and after we met our little Brooklyn it was clear she needed one too!” Erin told the USA TODAY Network – Tennessee. “I guess Everly just lucked out! God always has the best plan, and we’re so grateful to get to be a part of raising these gifts. Baby No. 4 is already so loved and getting kisses constantly!”

Ahead of Carson’s birth, the Paines had a bumpy road to parenthood, as Erin suffered several miscarriages due to blood-clotting issues.

“I think I will always have a certain level of fear during pregnancy since I have had miscarriages in the past, but I know I have a great doctor who reassures me we are doing everything to keep baby and mom safe and healthy through this,” Erin previously said. “I am so grateful for the love and support from Chad as well. I’ve been pampered.”

Erin is just one of three Bates family members who are expecting in 2019. Her younger sister Josie Balka is pregnant with a girl, Willow Kristy, who is due in July. Josie and her husband, Kelton, are naming her after his mother, Kristy Balka, who died in 2009, according to USA TODAY.

Whitney and Zach Bates are also expecting their third child, who is due in November. They have a 4-year-old son, Bradley, and a 2-year-old daughter, Kaci Lynn.

Expecting: Erin & Chad premieres Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET on UPtv.