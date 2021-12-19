Josh Duggar’s Christmas Behind Prison Bars Revealed

Josh Duggar was recently found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. As a result, he will be spending Christmas behind bars as he awaits his sentencing. According to The Sun, Duggar will be served simple meals as he spends the holiday in solitary confinement.

The publication reported that Duggar will remain in solitary confinement at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas on Christmas. An insider stressed that those in solitary confinement “do not get to eat with others.” They continued, “They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does.” As for what he will be dining on, a source told the outlet that the inmates will be served “a little special something. It won’t be big, but it’ll be a little something different.”

While they didn’t share what the inmates will be dining on during Christmas, with a source noting that the menu isn’t complete yet, they did give some insight on what they’ve been eating at the facility. In the days leading up to the holiday, they’ve been eating meals such as “oatmeal with butter and sugar, a sausage patty, homemade fried potatoes, bread, and margarine.” There are limited beverage options, with the inmates being served the option of having an orange-flavored fortified drink and no coffee. The source explained that other meals included hamburgers and a turkey and rice casserole.

In early December, Duggar was found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography. He is now facing a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000 on each count. It was later reported that he was placed into solitary confinement for “safety” reasons. A source close to the jail claimed to The Sun, “Josh is cordoned off from the general population. He is in a holding cell by himself. We do this for every sex offender. We are holding him separately for his own safety.”

Amid this legal matter, TLC decided to officially cancel Duggar’s family’s show, Counting On. The network did not give an explicit reason behind the cancellation, but they did allude to Duggar’s legal battle in their statement. Their statement read, “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”