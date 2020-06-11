Brett Caprioni is speaking out for the first time after he was fired from Vanderpump Rules Tuesday in light of his resurfaced past racist tweets. The former SURver is one of four of the Bravo show's cast members to be fired in light of racist behavior amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests worldwide.

"While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision," Caprioni told Us Weekly in a statement. "I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I've caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it's not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do."

The YouTube personality also issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight, in which he thanked SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump for the opportunity of being on her show. Vanderpump had previously excused Caprioni's tweets, as well as those of now-fired TomTom General Manager Max Boyens, writing them off on the reunion as mistakes from their younger years.

"Her constant support through this journey has meant a lot to me," Caprioni shared. "She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake. And, she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change. For that, I will always be grateful."

Original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were also fired after former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers, a black woman, revealed that her former co-stars called the police on her in 2018 for a crime she had nothing to do with, simply because the suspect was another black woman. Schroeder and Doute apologized publicly after Stowers came forward with her story, but The Challenge alum said on social media that they had not reached out to her privately prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Jun 10, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Vanderpump herself released a statement on social media Wednesday, saying she was "previously unaware" of "many things" that had been brought to her attention. "I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed," she continued. " As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally - my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives." She concluded with a call to create "a society we can be proud of," one "where kindness and compassion are our highest values."