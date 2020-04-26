Bret Michaels Looks to Follow 'The Masked Singer' Appearance With 'Rock of Love' Reboot

✖

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels is hoping his appearance on Fox's The Masked Singer Wednesday by making a Rock of Love reboot. Michaels hosted the reality dating show for VH1 from 2007 to 2009, ending when he decided to star in a reality show about his own life, Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It. During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michaels pitched the idea for a Rock of Love/The Masked Singer crossover.

Michaels, who was unmasked as The Banana during The Masked Singer Week 12, suggested they could make a show called Banana of Love, which would take "Rock of Love to a whole new level." The new show could be "a throwback to old '70s shows like The Dating Game, where they wouldn't know what the other person [looked like]," he explained. Michaels, who has two children with former partner Kristi Lynn Gibson, said he would not want to be a contestant on the show.

"So imagine you're in some kind of outfit and then they have to love you for your personality," Michaels told ET. "Every show says that, but no one really means it. This would actually mean you would have to be loved as a masked human being and they would actually like you as a person. And then you're hoping when the mask comes off the other part of the chemistry works. So, Banana of Love."

Michaels said he would make a "great host," considering his past experience with the original Rock of Love. "I would be great at giving advice that they could either listen to or completely ignore, if they're smart," the "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" singer said. Michaels also participated in The Celebrity Apprentice.

Michaels later said he was "honored" to be asked to join The Masked Singer. He only had one condition, as he wanted to pick out his costume. He chose to perform Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" on the show. Although it was not quite appropriate to perform in a smiling banana costume, the performance came on the 10-year anniversary of the day he had surgery for a nearly fatal brain hemorrhage.

"I had zero idea that it would ever line up on the exact same time as a 10 year celebration of life," Michaels explained. "I was dealing with the brain bleed and they were doing everything they could to save my life and [then 10 years later] here I am as a human banana, singing 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door.' To be honest with you, when I reflect on it, it's an amazing, thankful, grateful feeling to be here."

Michaels' next big project is his new book, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1, which will be released on May 12. He was originally supposed to be preparing for a new concert tour as well, but the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Michaels is self-isolating with his daughters at home.