Coronavirus Update: Here’s How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating

Celebrities are self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak, just as many others are doing to help slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus. Several famous faces have revealed they have even tested positive for the virus, including Idris Elba and Tom Hanks. There are more than 181,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, including more than 4,200 in the U.S.

On Monday, President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force announced new guidelines for Americans to follow for the next 15 days. This includes avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more and working from home if possible. The federal government also advised states to close bars, restaurants and schools. Americans should also avoid eating and drinking in bars and restaurants, and should use drive-thru, delivery or pickup options.

However, Trump said he does not believe this crisis will be over any time soon. “They think August, it could be July,” Trump said, referring to his task force. “Could be longer than that. But I’ve asked that question many, many times.”

Celebrities have shared their stories of self-isolating as well, in hopes their fans follow officials’ suggestions as well. Scroll on for a look at how celebrities are keeping themselves safe during the crisis.

Idris Elba

On Monday, Idris Elba revealed he tested positive for coronavirus after being in contact with someone else who also tested positive.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Hey, what’s up, guys. So look, this morning I got some test results for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay. Sabrina hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms,” Elba told fans on Twitter. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a big advocate for self-isolating and staying at home. The actor has shared several videos from home, including a strange one showing him feeding his donkeys in his kitchen. Clearly, you cannot enjoy being with donkeys at restaurants.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson spent five days in quarantine in an Australia hospital after they tested positive. The couple were released from the hospital on Monday, but are now self-isolating at home there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” Hanks wrote on Instagram on March 12. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Kristofer Hivju

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with his family in Norway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju wrote. “My [family] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Heidi Klum

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum fell ill last week and finally got to take a coronavirus test over the weekend. She began self-isolating as well, even keeping staying apart from husband Tom Kaulitz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 14, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.”

“These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe,” she continued. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future.”

Ali Fedotowsky

Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky has shared several videos on her Instagram Story that prove her children are already driving her crazy as she self-isolates. Fedotowsky and husband Kevin Manno are parents to son Riley, 1, and daughter Molly, 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (@alifedotowsky) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:15pm PDT

“It’s gonna be a long couple weeks or more but looking forward to the quality time with my family,” Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram. “And I feel passionate that it’s important that those who are able to stay home do just that – stay home (as much as possible). It will save lives.”

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed she is staying home. The actress reminded everyone to take this crisis seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

“Staying home is my super power and yours! Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all,” Gadot wrote. “This situation should not be taken lightly. The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives. [We Are All One.]”

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko, who starred in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying home.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

On Monday, she thanked fans for their support and shared a longer statement about her condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus,” she wrote. “Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance.”

“Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39,” she continued. “How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down.”