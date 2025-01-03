Bravo Star Responds to Judgment Over Joining OnlyFans

Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff has no regrets when it comes to his “empowering” decision to join OnlyFans. The 37-year-old interior designer, who exited the Bravo show in 2011 and joined OnlyFans in 2023, opened up about his career shift during a Thursday, Jan. 2 Instagram Q&A.

Asked how it feels knowing that his subscribers have seen him in the buff and having sex with fiancé Miles McMillan on the platform, Lehnhoff responded, “[It’s] exciting and empowering.” He continued, “I didn’t anticipate the community there. Walls come down and people tend to speak more freely. I chat directly with all of my ‘fans.’ I’ve learned so much from so many.”

Lehnhoff first launched his OnlyFans account in September 2023, writing on Instagram alongside a steamy selfie, “I launched my OnlyFans today. Come say hi, I’ll keep it fun there.”

trace lehnhoff/IG

Despite his new line of work, Lehnhoff continues to act as an interior designer and architect — and he doesn’t care if anyone has a problem with him doing both. “If someone judges it, I just don’t think they really get it,” Lehnhoff wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday when asked about potential professional judgment. “It’s one thing if it isn’t for them, but to judge, it seems closed-minded.”

He added, “I’d say most of us all do it, I’m just sharing some of my experiences and from my POV. I know wayyyy too many colleagues who I respect that like and support it — and that easily outweighs those who judge.”

Lehnhoff was originally hired right out of design school as an intern for Jeff Lewis and his then-partner, Gage Edward, and he appeared on Flipping Out until 2011, when he was let go on an episode of the Bravo show for working on a personal project during business hours.

trace lehnhoff/IG

Since then, Lehnhoff made headlines for dating Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, as the two began seeing one another in 2018 before splitting in August 2019. Now, Lehnhoff is engaged to 35-year-old fiancé McMillan, to whom he got engaged in June 2023.

Asked in Thursday’s Q&A about his monogamous relationship with McMillan, Lehnhoff answered, “I’ve gotten so many encouraging and kind comments about this. I support whatever works in anyone’s relationship. This is what works and what I love about ours.”