‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Reveals He’s Now a ‘Single Dad’ After Partner Gage Edward Moved Out

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward are no longer living together after a decade-long relationship, the Flipping Out star revealed on Thursday’s episode of his Jeff Lewis Live radio show.

The former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Monroe, aren’t sure how they will handle the custody of the little girl, with Lewis telling a caller who asked, “I don’t even want to go there,” saying earlier on, “I’m now a single dad ’cause the baby is with me.”

Lewis explained that the two had been living in different rooms in the same house for most of the last year until Wednesday, when Edward moved out of their home and into a hotel.

“This has been a long time coming. We were in separate rooms a significant portion of last year, so it was kind of like a roommate situation,” Lewis said.

“I think the reason we hadn’t ripped the Band-Aid off and separated is because A) we had the baby and neither one of us want to leave the baby and then B) financially, it wasn’t the best time because I have four properties right now — three of which are in construction and one of which is sellable.”

Lewis added that the two seemed to be more like “friends with benefits,” explaining that despite living in different rooms, the two were still having sex, which made it harder to split.

“We were like friends with benefits. We would still hook up, inconsistently,” Lewis said. “I was still encouraged, like, ‘There’s still something here… he’s still interested in me… But there was a real lack of intimacy because he wasn’t in my room. So I actually felt very lonely and sad and disappointed.”

The two reached a turning point when Edward allegedly told his partner that the inconsistent physical nature of their relationship was “confusing.”

“That arrangement doesn’t work for me. I already feel tortured by this — for months, and months, and months,” Lewis continued of his relationship over the past year, recalling telling Edward, “‘I want to be very clear, I’m not throwing you out. I’m not breaking up with you. I’m here. You need time and space to get perspective.’ “

“I hope he gets the clarity and perspective he needs,” Lewis continued. “There’s so much anger that he has lost sight of the good things. Every time we have one of these discussions, it’s so overwhelmingly negative. I have a very different perspective. Last year was hell, but I remember nine pretty solid years. We had some fun. So I said to him, ‘I encourage you to work through that resentment and focus on the positive things because there could be more to come.’”

That being considered, Lewis said he hoped Edward comes around, and that the two can reconcile.

“I’m hoping that the guy wakes up. I’m hoping that he sits in his hotel room, misses his family, starts focusing on the positive, and stops focusing on the negative. That’s what I’m really hoping,” he said.

The Bravo reality personality explained that his therapist said if the two wanted to get back together, they would have to start on a clean slate, which Lewis said “excited” him.

In addition, the couple would have to work on their communication differences and the difficulties of their 10-year age gap. “There’s a lot of negatives with dating Jeff Lewis, but you always know where you stand with me. I dated someone who is not a good communicator. Has never been to therapy and has held things in for 33 years. It breeds a lot of resentment,” Lewis admitted. “[When we met] I was in my 30s, he was in his 20s. I feel like I went out, I had 10 years of partying and dating and sex and all that. I don’t feel like I was missing anything.”

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images