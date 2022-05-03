Bravo Alum Hosting New Celebrity Home Renovation Show

✖

Jeff Lewis is making his way back to TV three years after his show Flipping Out came to an end. Monday, Amazon Freevee announced the Bravo alum would star in its new series, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, premiering Friday, June 10 on Amazon Freevee (formerly called IMDb TV).

In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, Lewis will take viewers into the homes of some of Hollywood's biggest names, giving unique home renovations to stars including Anthony Anderson, Fortune Feimster, Lamorne Morris, Melissa Rivers, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Roselyn Sanchez, Mira Sorvino, and Wilmer Valderrama. The first three episodes of the new series will drop on June 10, and new episodes will premiere each Friday through July 29.

"In the first season of Hollywood Houselift, renowned house flipper, interior designer, and radio host Jeff Lewis is reintroduced to audiences as a successful single father and businessman running his thriving company, Jeff Lewis Design," Freevee says. "Jeff's no-nonsense attitude and celebrated California-classic, modern design aesthetic continue to attract a wide variety of famous clients seeking his expertise with home improvements on every scale. With a small team of trusted project managers, including long-time employee and SIRIUS XM radio co-host Megan Weaver, Tyler Meyerkorth, and new assistant Shane Douglas, it's nonstop laughs and drama every step of the way."

Lewis previously starred in Flipping Out, which aired its final episode in November 2018 on Bravo, as well as Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis, which premiered on Bravo in 2012 and ran for two seasons. The end of Flipping Out came as Lewis' relationship with co-star and longtime friend Jenni Pulos ended after a falling out. In the finale, the two got into a massive fight, and Lewis would later claim Pulos had filed claims of wrongful termination, abuse and victimization against him.

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis is executive produced by Lewis, Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment, with Billy Taylor serving as showrunner. In April, IMDb TV rebranded to Freevee, which has an ad-supported free catalog available on-demand and is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and as a free Channel within Prime Video. Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis premieres Friday, June 10 on Amazon Freevee.