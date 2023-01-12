'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer, Premiere Date Released

Get ready to send it as Summer House returns for an intense Season 7. The first trailer for the Bravo show's upcoming seventh season dropped Thursday ahead of the Feb. 13 premiere, teasing to fans the truth behind the falling out of former best friends Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera.

Also returning this season are Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, joined by newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Winter House alum Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer also have guest appearances shown in the trailer.

During the summer Olivera dubbed "shocking," it becomes clear that she and Hubbard clash when it comes to the latter's developing relationship with Radke, to whom she gets engaged this season. "Why do I need your blessing?" Hubbard asks Olivera, who responds, "What you're saying is absolute crazy pants to me."

"To get engaged right now would be crazy," Olivera adds to her Summer House costars behind Hubbard's back later in the trailer, before Hubbard tells her, "Maybe we won't get engaged when it's appropriate for you." She adds at another point, "I'm gonna reach a certain point where I just don't give a f-." At one point this season, the two friends get into a heated argument, as Hubbard accuses Olivera of having "bashed" her the whole summer, and Olivera reponds, "I don't talk s-. I say it to your f-ing face!"

Radke and Hubbard's relationship becomes an issue between Radke and Cooke as well, as the Loverboy founder claims his friend and co-worker has lost some of his dedication to the business. "Carl could walk away from the company right now and the company wouldn't feel a f-ing thing," Cooke admits. Radke disagrees, telling his friend, "I've been working my ass off and it's not good enough."

Cooke's life at home with Batula is also complicated due to possible fertility issues. "You understand we can't get pregnant yet," Batula tells her husband, before confiding in Radke that she worries she won't be able to have a child. "What if there's something wrong?" she asks. "I just don't know."

Meanwhile, DeSorbo is struggling in her long-distance relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover. "I feel like there's a lot of pressure," she says, adding to her boyfriend in the trailer, "You're making it seem like if I don't say we're going to get engaged in 6 months, you're going to be pissed off at me." Summer House returns to Bravo on Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.