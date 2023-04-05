'Summer House' Co-Stars Reveal They're Dating

Summer House newcomer Sam Feher found love in the Hamptons with Winter House's Kory Keefer. The two Bravo stars made their relationship public almost a year after first meeting on Monday's episode of Summer House, during which Feher gushed that Keefer was "the first hot guy" she had seen in months. Feher updated fans on the status of their relationship Tuesday in an interview with Page Six, officially calling Keefer her "boyfriend."

"That is so weird," she said of the moniker. "I haven't had a boyfriend in so long!" Feher teased that she and Keefer had made things official "a little while ago," and that fans will get to see the beginnings of their relationship play out this season of Summer House, including their first steamy makeout session. "It'll be really fun to watch our love story play out a little bit," she explained. "I don't want to get emotional, but it's very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time."

While the 25-year-old Bravo newcomer won't spill exactly when she and the 32-year-old gym owner made things official, she did confirm that they were together when Keefer and his Southern Charm star bestie Craig Conover appeared on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November 2022. "This is a crazy insider moment and funny to look back on, [but] when Craig and Kory did Watch What Happens Live for Winter House, Kory and I were dating, but I hadn't even been announced as cast yet on Summer House, so I'm sitting in the audience all quiet like no one knows who I am," Feher recalled.

Feher and her Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo have been getting even closer too, as DeSorbo is dating Conover. "It's just really fun for the four of us to be around each other. We're all kind of obsessed with each other, so it's ... a good time," Feher said. With Feher living in New York City and Keefer currently residing in Charlotte, North Carolina, the two won't be doing long distance forever. "He always says like, 'I want to live in New York so badly,'" Feher explained. "We're not quite there yet, but he's like, 'It's not a question of whether I'm moving to New York – it's when.'"