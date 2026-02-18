Brandi Glanville Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure That Caused Shocking Facial Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville has finally gotten to the bottom of her facial disfigurement after years of suffering.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, revealed the “shocking” diagnosis to TMZ on Wednesday, revealing that the breast implants she got two decades ago were behind the “parasite” she thought had caused her facial deformities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Glanville told the outlet that her implants had “completely ruptured” and that she had “silicone all over my lymph nodes.”

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: Brandi Glanville attends the PBM Princess x Kemo Sabe red carpet event special screening of Rachel Strauss’ Documentary “Side Effects May Include” during Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

“That’s what caused the infection in my face; it couldn’t get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged,” she explained.

Glanville’s answers came after seeing “21 doctors” and checking “everything else” that could be wrong, and the Bravo alum admitted she’s still “shocked” at the culprit.

“I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine, it wasn’t until I had a sonogram,” she shared, encouraging other people to “change your breast implants every 10 years,” as some surgeons recommend.

“I thought, if it’s not broke dont fix it, but I learnt a really, really hard lesson,” she said, revealing that her implants were removed “just recently.”

“We’re taking care of the face now that we finally figured out what was wrong,” the former model added, clarifying that she wasn’t going under the knife again, but would be treating her face with “lasers and different things.”

“It just sucks to age 20 years overnight,” she said, adding that because she feels “great” now, she hasn’t been following her doctor’s orders to rest. “I can’t rest, I’ve been at home for three years,” she said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Brandi Glanville attends “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Despite everything she’s been through, Glanville said she doesn’t think people should avoid getting breast implants, but she did encourage them to “stay on top” of their maintenance. “You have to be vigilant,” she added. “Just keep on checking, even if they look good and feel good.”

Glanville’s health issues began in July 2023, and the reality TV personality initially claimed her disfigurement was caused by a facial parasite she contracted while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

She previously said that she believed her health issues, which began in July 2023, were caused by something she ate while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.

“We had food sitting out for hours on end and some of it was meat,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out.”

She later claimed she could feel the “parasite” moving inside her face if she “messes with it,” saying it felt like “tiny bubbles bursting” on her skin. “I feel like it’s s—ing or having babies in my face,” Glanville said.