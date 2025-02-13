‘Real Housewives’ Alum Brandi Glanville Suffering From Possible Face Parasite

Before Brandi Glanville began getting answers about her facial issues, the controversial reality star believed she’d been dealing with a face parasite. In the past few months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she’d been in and out of the hospital dealing with her face swelling and sinking in.

“What happened?” she asked in a post she wrote on X. “I wish I knew I’ve been in & out of the hospital this passed (sic) year [and] 1/2 … spent almost every dollar I have [been] trying to figure it out.Some Dr.’s (sic) say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema. I personally say it’s Bravo.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She initially sparked concern when she photo of her disfigured face to the social media platform previously. She didn’t detail her condition but simply captioned the snap, “Sick it!”

She blamed Bravo for her ongoing issues last summer, saying she was “miserable and depressed” due to their ongoing legal drama. “I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in,” she wrote alongside a selfie posted to X. “Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point,” Glanville added. She’s since undergone a form of facial reconstruction surgery, which plastic surgeons claim was due to botched jobs.

Play video

She says it began in October 2023 when she was taken to the hospital after she passed out with a swollen face, which caused her eyes to close shut. At the time, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that “Brandi’s been under so much stress since ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ drama started with Caroline Manzo.”

While filming Season 4 of the show, Glanville was reportedly asked to leave early after an alleged sexual assault that included Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo. Manzo accused her of groping and kissing her without her consent. Per legal documents, it triggered an emotional reaction mixed with trauma from past childhood sexual assault Manzo says she experienced. Both say the producers thrived off the drama and created a hostile work environment, but Glanville insists she’s innocent.