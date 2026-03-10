’80s Sitcom Actress Dies of Cancer: Jennifer Runyon Was 65

Jennifer Runyon, an actress best known for her roles in Charles in Charge and Ghostbusters, has died. She was 65.

Runyon’s family confirmed her death on social media Sunday, according to TMZ. “This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family,” the post read. “She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – MARCH 30: Jennifer Runyon attends the 2019 New Jersey Horror Con And Film Festival at Showboat Atlantic City on March 30, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Runyon’s longtime friend, Bewitched star Erin Murphy, confirmed in her own post on Saturday that the actress had died following “a brief battle with cancer.”

“So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer,” Murphy, 61, wrote on Facebook. “Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

Born in Chicago, Ill., on April 1, 1960, Runyon appeared at the start of the iconic 1984 film Ghostbusters as one of the subjects of a psychokinesis experiment facilitated by Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray). She is also well known for her role as Gwendolyn Pierce during the first two seasons of the beloved CBS sitcom Charles in Charge, which also premiered in 1984.

In 1988, Runyon took over the role of Cindy Brady from Susan Olsen for A Very Brady Christmas, and she would go on to appear in a number of other television series, including Another World, Quantum Leap, A Man Called Sarge, Beverly Hills, 90210, Murder, She Wrote, The Fall Guy, Boone and The Master.

jennifer runyon on the master (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

In 1991, Runyon married Todd Corman, a college basketball coach who also worked in film and television production. The couple welcomed two children together, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Bayley.

In 2014, Variety reports that Runyon declared herself semi-retired from acting as she worked instead as a teacher.