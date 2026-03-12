Discovery Channel Star’s Wife Files for Divorce

Diesel Brothers star David “Heavy D” Sparks’ and his wife, Ashley Sparks, are splitting after more than 15 years of marriage.

Ashley filed for divorce from David on Tuesday in Utah, TMZ reports, with the reason for their split remaining unclear as of now. The former couple, who tied the knot in August 2010, share three children — daughter Charley Mae and sons Beau and Mack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ashley opened up about the “ups and downs” of marriage while celebrating the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram in August 2021.

“I used to always say to Dave, ‘I love everything about you.’ The last time I said it out of habit, I laughed and took it back. ‘Actually no I don’t. Buuut I’m madly in love with you!’ We both laughed,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s honestly kinda refreshing to realize that. No one is perfect. No marriage is perfect. And no two people love every. single. thing. about. each. other.”

As Ashley revealed that she and her husband try to “focus on the good,” instead of the sticking points in their relationship, she added, “Marriage has its ups and downs for sure. We’ve had our fair share of both. But I’m realizing if you focus on the downs. You tend to get more downs. You focus on the ups. You tend to get more ups. And when you’re so focused on those ups, it’s waaay easier to get through the downs when they inevitably come your way.”

Diesel Brothers, which ran for seven seasons on the Discovery Channel from 2016 to 2020, followed David and his friend, David “Diesel Dave” Kiley, as they worked together to repair and customize pickup trucks.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Heavy D and Diesel Dave discuss new Book “The Diesel Brothers: A Truckin’ Awesome Guide to Trucks and Life” at Build Studio on August 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Last year, David was arrested in October 2025 after being accused of failing to pay $844,000 in fees owed in connection with a Clean Air Act lawsuit. At the time, he claimed on Instagram that he was released after “three days of solitary confinement in the maximum security wing of the Salt Lake County jail,” but not because of his refusal to pay money that he “rightfully owed.”

“This was about standing up to a broken system that’s been hijacked by bad actors, mostly lawyers, who have learned to twist environmental laws into personal profit machines,” David said. “If I didn’t fight back it would just leave this door open for them to continue doing as they’ve done to 20 plus other people and companies here in Utah alone over the past decade.”