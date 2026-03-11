Pop Star Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Actor Boyfriend

Ellie Goulding is a mom of two!

The “Lights” singer, 39, welcomed her second child, her first with actor boyfriend Beau Minniear, on Friday, sharing the news on her Instagram Story as she revealed how “obsessed” she and the Bad Haircut star, 28, are with their daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ellie goulding

“On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her,” she wrote. “It was fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary’s, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Continued Goulding, who is also mom to 4-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, “This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear.”

The “Burn” singer and Minnear first hinted at their relationship on Instagram in July, but officially debuted their romance with a London outing in September. On Dec. 1, Goulding revealed that she was pregnant with Minnear’s first child by showing off her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 1: Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

“I didn’t want to become just a pregnant woman first,” Goulding told NYLON in January of balancing her desire to expand her family while growing her career. “Not every woman has this luxury. I have amazing people around me.”

“I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I’m still working every day and still writing every day,” she continued. “It’s just that I am growing a human inside me.”

She added, “I’m perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean? It’s a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I’m healthy — but it’s not all I am right now.”