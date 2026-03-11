Bravo Makes the Right Call About Whether to Film Funeral of Mary Cosby’s Son

The funeral of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., was not filmed. TMZ reports cameras were not present for the service, though several stars in the Bravo universe attended to support the family.

Several producers from the series attended the service to pay their respects as well. Cosby’s co-stars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, Angie Katsanevas, and Britani Bateman attended the service.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen confirmed on his SiriusXM radio show the funeral services were held Saturday and noted in addition to the cast, there were also some notable Bravoleb cameos, including Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and Shereé Whitfield. As for why he didn’t attend, he said he had commitments with his two children already planned, but praised the Bravo stars for showing up, calling them “real ones.”

Robert Jr. died on February 23 at the age of 23. He’d just recently returned home from a stint in jail. His cause of death remains under investigation, though police responded to a possible overdose. His substance abuse issues took center stage during Seasons 4 and 5 of the reality series, with him admitting his addiction to drugs began when he was 16.

Cohen spoke of what he heard of the funeral service. “I hear that the service was so uplifting and so moving and absolutely, kind of, rapturous,” he said. “And Mary was on one, I mean, in a spiritual way. She was spiritually on one, let me say that.”

Cosby is a pastor of a Pentecostal church, alongside her husband. A few of her sermons have aired on the show over the years. Among those who spoke at the service was Robert Jr.’s father, who delivered a speech that Cohen claimed “was unbelievable,” according to Richards. Robert Jr. is the couple’s only child.

After their son’s death, Mary and Robert Cosby Sr. said in a statement shared with PEOPLE: “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”