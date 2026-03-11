‘Basketball Wives’ Star Is ‘Excited’ the Show Is Ending

Basketball Wives is ending, but one star is the opposite of disappointed.

Longtime mainstay Jackie Christie admitted to being fine with the show coming to an end.

It was announced in January by star and executive producer Shaunie Henderson that Basketball Wives was set to end after 12 seasons. Christie joined Basketball Wives LA in 2011, then shifted to the original series in 2017, when production moved to Los Angeles for Season 6 and Basketball Wives LA ended. She told TV Insider she’s actually looking forward to no longer doing Basketball Wives. But she has a good reason.

“I’m excited only because I’ve done it for 13 years straight, and that’s a long time for a reality show,” Christie shared. “And I kind of pushed for that because last season… a lot of stuff went down. And for me, evolvement and being like the mother on the show and leaning on all of them and wanting them to be better, and I just didn’t see that growing. So I’m excited that now they’re forced to go out and do great things, and hopefully, they take a lot of what I’ve taught them over the years wherever they go in their careers.”

Christie’s feelings are understandable, considering she’s been doing Basketball Wives for over a decade. And she’s already looking ahead, as she’s part of the cast of Peacock’s House of Villains for its third season, which premiered on Feb. 26. This time, she was able to fully embrace her “villain” persona.

“It’s amazing. It is. Because when you’re labeled a villain on a show like Basketball Wives, it’s more in a derogatory way, but this is more in a loving way,” Christie said. “You want to be a villain. You want it. And you know what? You can actually win a huge prize at the end by being a villain. Yeah, it is something to lean into, something to be amazed about… I talk more about the House of Villains than anything. And I’ve done a lot of shows before, but this one, it has to be my favorite.”

Basketball Wives’ 12th and final season wrapped in July, so that chapter is officially over. While some of the cast may be sad about it, Christie is looking towards the future, and there is no telling what she has up her sleeve following House of Villains.