‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Love Boat’ Actor Dies of Cancer: Corey Parker Was 60

Will & Grace actor Corey Parker has died at 60.

Parker, also known for Love Boat, passed away on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, following a battle with cancer, his aunt, Emily Parker, told TMZ.

Born on July 8, 1965, in New York City, Parker got his start in the entertainment industry in the ‘80s. He appeared in a few episodes of ABC Afterschool Special between 1983 and 1986 and landed the role of Pete in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning in 1985. He went on to appear in 9 ½ Weeks, Courage, At Mother’s Request, Biloxi Blues, How I Got Into College, Big Man on Campus, White Palace, Thirtysomething, Eddie Dodd, and Broadway Bound.

Corey Parker As John Morgan (Ship’s Doctor) In “Love Boat, The Next Wave.” (Photo By Getty Images)

In 1992, Parker starred in the short-lived Fox sitcom Flying Blind as Neil Barash alongside Téa Leoni, Cristine Rose, Robert Bauer, Clea Lewis, Marcus Giamatti, and Michael Tucci. The show only ran for a single 22-episode season before ending in May 1993. After Flying Blind, Parker steadily appeared in various shows and films throughout the ‘90s before being cast as Dr. John Morgan in Love Boat: The Next Wave, a revival of ABC’s The Love Boat. The revival, also starring Robert Urich, Phil Morris, Tim Maculan, Joan Severance, and Randy Vasquez, ran for two seasons on UPN before ending in 1999.

The following year, Parker recurred on Will & Grace as Josh during Seasons 2 and 3. Additional credits include Blue Skies, Flesh Suitcase, Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story, A Mother’s Prayer, Mr. and Mrs. Loving, Fool’s Paradise, One Came Home, Woman’s Picture, Nashville, and Sun Records. According to his IMDb, Parker was working on a comedy series, The Trouble With Billy, before his death, also starring William McNamara, Tom Sizemore, Alison Eastwood, and Angus Macfayden.

In a statement on Instagram, Risa Bramon Garcia of BGB Acting Studio, wrote, “I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists. You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades. It meant everything and full circle when you joined our BGB community as a teacher, and we navigated the work together, all of us, always coming back to the truth and the potential of storytelling, of the actor’s endless power. You kept us all honest and brave and hopeful and about art.”

“And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching (which kept you going throughout), your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, you carry on in each of us, in the abundance you gifted and inspired in us… forever,” she continued. “Goodbye but not farewell, dear friend. We must live and love to the fullest, fellow travelers. Sending light and love to Corey’s family and all those who knew and were touched by his genius.”