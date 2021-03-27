Brandi Glanville Reveals Photo of 'Painful' Burns She Suffered After At-Home Psoriasis Treatment

✖

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville revealed that she suffered second-degree burns in December after an accident with a psoriasis light at home. Glanville opened up about her injury after The Daily Mail described her as "unrecognizable" when she appeared on an Australian television show to promote her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. The 48-year-old Glanville is not the first celebrity to open up about their struggle with psoriasis.

"So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since [The Daily Mail] is attacking my looks, [here] is the 411," Glanville wrote on Thursday, alongside a close-up photo of her injury. Fans quickly rushed to support Glanville, who offered several positive updates on her condition.

"I’m OK but you know it happened in December," Glanville wrote to one fan. "I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful."

In another tweet, Glanville said the photo was not something she wanted to share with the public, but she felt like she had to defend herself.

The former Bravo star also told one fan this was an accident after she misread her doctor's instructions. "It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds," she wrote. "Completely my fault it was [supposed] to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published a story on Glanville's appearance on Australia's The Morning Show, describing her as "unrecognizable." The outlet noted that Glanville previously denied having plastic surgery and said she suffered partial face paralysis that altered her appearance. After the Mail published its story, Glanville said it could be considered bullying. "I have not had plastic surgery on my face! I'm10 years older and 15 pounds heavier at the moment so my face is a little bit fat," Glanville tweeted on Thursday. "My lids are [a] little heavier my brows have fallen it’s called AGING but thanks for making me feel like s—."

Other celebrities have opened up about their battle with psoriasis, an immune-related skin condition. Her close friend LeAnn Rimes posted a nude photo on Instagram in October, showing off the spots on her skin to mark World Psoriasis Day. "Music has been my gift, and why I’m here," Rhimes wrote at the time. "But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like."

Rimes, 38, said she was diagnosed with psoriasis when she was 2 years old and spent most of her life trying to hide the condition. "Even though I've talked about it, no one's ever really seen it. So it felt very, very liberating," she told PEOPLE after sharing the nude photos. "And from the comments from people, I think that it was a liberation for a lot of other people too."