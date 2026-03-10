Major ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Announces Pregnancy With Surprise Baby Bump Reveal

A Mangum P.I. star is expecting.

Perdita Weeks is pregnant with her first child.

The British actress, 40, posted a surprise baby bump reveal on her Instagram on Thursday along with the caption, “Working on my waistline.” The post was her first one since October, so people were definitely surprised. Weeks has mostly kept her private life private, including when it comes to relationships, so this baby news comes as a fun surprise.

Plenty of Weeks’ famous friends took to the comments, including The Good Doctor stars Nicholas Gonzalez and Christina Chang, who wrote, “Amazing. The best!!” with celebratory emojis, and “Amazing!” with a red heart emoji and celebratory emojis, respectively. NCIS star and Hawaii Five-0 alum Katrina Law simply commented with three red heart emojis. Jordana Brewster, meanwhile, wrote, “Oh my gosh!!!!! You will be such a good mama!”

Weeks is best known for her role as Juliet Higgins in the Magnum P.I. reboot. The series, starring Jay Hernandez as the titular private investigator, premiered in 2018 on CBS and ran for four seasons on the network before it was canceled and eventually saved by NBC for a fifth season. NBC ultimately canceled the show in June 2023, just two months after the first part of Season 5 ended.

Pictured: Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins — (Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

She most recently appeared in the Paramount+ docudrama The Gold in 2025, as well as the action-adventure Apple TV film Fountain of Youth starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. Additional credits include Ready Player One, Penny Dreadful, Rebellion, The Great Fire, As Above, So Below, The Invisible Woman, Flight of the Storks, Great Expectations, The Promise, Four Seasons, The Tudors, Stig of the Dump, and Hamlet.

Since Weeks isn’t one to post a lot about her private life, fans shouldn’t be surprised if this is the only or one of the only baby bump photos that we get. At the very least, Weeks seems to be doing well, and she is certainly glowing while trying to get in some exercise while she still can before it’s too late. And despite the fact that some may be worried about having a baby at her age, she doesn’t seem all that concerned, but that might also be why she wanted to wait a little bit before sharing the great news. If anything, Weeks will definitely make a great mother.