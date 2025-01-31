Brandi Glanville Undergoes 4 Biopsies for Her Facial Disfigurement

After months of reported deformity, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is getting her face fixed. She has turned to plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow to find a solution. On Jan. 30, she posted on X, saying the Botched star took four biopsies in hopes of discovering the cause of her health woes, which she believes are caused by “parasites.” “Yes guys @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsy’s from my face and neck so we can continue to get better 💕ez pz no pain I was in and out on 30 minutes now we wait🙏🙏🙏🙏,” Glanville wrote.

Prior to her post, Dubrow, 66, told TMZ that he was preparing to perform a surgical tissue sampling on Glanville, 52. He praised the reality star for her bravery for sharing her story publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In December, the plastic surgeon told TMZ that he believes Glanville’s facial issues are not a parasite or from something she ate, but “an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected,” seemingly a bacterial infection. “There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one’s called a Microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat and could take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat,” he said at the time..

He noted the issues could cause longterm damage and was a “ticking time bomb” that required “surgical intervention” soon, adding, “Every minute the microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage she could suffer worse for it. It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules.”

Initially, she believed her facial issues were the cause of stress and fillers gone wrong. “All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai and all the doctors they referred me to💕,” she said at the time.