‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Accused of Assault Man in Apartment Building’s Lobby

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood staple Alexis Skyy is being sued by her former friend. TMZ reports the situation is currently in litigation and the alleged incident was caught on camera.

Anthony Gaskin claims that in October 2024. Skyy and two others, Robmira Taylor and Robert Thorne, jumped him. He says it was a pre-meditated attack.

Gaskin also claims the apartment building had inadequate security who failed to protect him. He says Skyy and the other two alleged assailants were “lying in wait” for him in the lobby.

In the lawsuit, Gaskin says he suffered injuries in the fight, which required subsequent medical, dental, psychological and chiropractic treatment. Since then, he says he now has public panic attacks and has even lost wages due to his inability to work while recovering from his injuries.

Alexis’ manager TC Copper told TMZ: “Thank you for reaching out with this alleged incident. At this time, we are focusing on resolving this situation privately and legally. Also, in the video footage Alexis was exiting the building when he called her a bitch and the person that was with the victim stopped anything from happening with him and Alexis.”

On Love & Hip Hop, Skyy was known for her hot temper and romantic relationship with rapper Fetty Wap. She has one child, a daughter, who was born with hydrocephalus, a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up within and/or around the brain, which can cause pressure to increase in the skull. Her daughter has developmental issues as a result but was successfully treated for the condition. She initially named the rapper as her daughter’s father, but later declared her biological father was another man.

Skyy is also known for her sex trafficking advocacy. She says she was kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking at the age of 15. She recalled being held and abused in a house full of women. “This was my life every day,” she explained to Revolt in 2023, sharing details about having her belongings stripped away and being sold in a nightclub within a day of being taken. “I think it was any woman’s biggest nightmare. Just being held against your will and having to do things with older men — and I wasn’t even developed yet.”