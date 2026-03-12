New Details Emerge in Britney Spears DUI Arrest

Britney Spears was allegedly under a combination of both drugs and alcohol at the time of her DUI arrest recently, Entertainment Weekly reports. The “Baby One More Time” star was taken into custody in Ventura County, California after driving erratically on a highway.

Authorities tell Entertainment Weekly that a report came in to the California Highway Patrol that a black BMW 430i was driving erratically at a high speed on the 101 freeway. Officers pulled the car over at the Westlake Boulevard exit and found Spears alone, and showing signs of impairment. She failed field sobriety tests, resulting in her arrest. She was released the next morning and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Following her arrest, one of Spears’ representatives told PEOPLE: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” They also expressed hope that Spears “can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” adding, “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Sources close to the situation say Spears’ friends and family have long thought she was engaging in unhealthy behaviors and in need of intervention for some time since her court ordered conservatorship ended. She was previously under guardianship care from her father, Jamie Spears.

The Crossroads star recently made headlines with her music when news broke that she was selling her hit-filled catalog for an estimated $200 million. She sold the rights to her extensive music catalog to the publisher Primary Wave, who is also in charge of catalogs from Prince and Whitney Houston.

