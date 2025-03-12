Brandi Glanville’s Facial Disfigurement Is Affecting Her Teeth

Brandi Glanville says her facial disfigurement is now spreading to other parts of her body. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, took to social media on March 8 to share the latest update on her recent health issues.

“I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area 1on side of neck & 1 in back of neck,” Glanville, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have chills & A constant oily fowl [sic] tasting drainage from face into mouth it’s acidic & is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen. Drs at Kaiser say I’m fine :/HELP ME.”

Two days prior, Glanville had shared she was “f—ing miserable” in another post. “My best friend’s been in the ICU for 2 weeks & isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever,” she wrote on March 6. “It’s literally melted away. When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update.”

Glanville first came forward with her health crisis in December 2024, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that she had spent $70,000 to treat what she believed was a parasite affecting her face. “I ran every test under the sun,” she said at the time. “They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite.’ That’s, you know, new.”

RHOBH husband Dr. Terry Dubrow, who has performed four biopsies on Glanville, does not believe she is suffering due to a parasite, however. “She has to figure out if there’s a microorganism in there,” the plastic surgeon told TMZ in December 2024 before Glanville accepted his offer to help. “It’s not going to be a parasite, it’s not going to be something she ate, it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream.”

“Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage, she could suffer worse for it,” he continued. “It could be more difficult to treat, and she could form more scars and more nodules. So Brandi needs a diagnosis. She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”