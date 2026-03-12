‘DWTS’ Celebrity Claims Cast Ghosted Him and He’s ‘Glad’ He’s Not Friends With Them Anymore

Harry Jowsey feels snubbed by his Dancing With the Stars castmates as he claims they ghosted him post-season.

The Too Hot to Handle alum, 28, who sparked romance rumors with pro partner Rylee Arnold, 20, during their time on Season 32 in 2023, said he was “glad” not to be friends with any of his fellow competitors during an appearance on fellow DWTS alum Danielle Fishel’s Pod Meets World podcast Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

While Jowsey said he had “the best time” on DWTS, which he called “so rewarding and amazing,” it was the friendships after the show that soured the reality star’s experience.

“Everyone was really lovely, and then they weren’t,” he told Fishel, 44, who competed alongside pro Pasha Pashkov, 39, on Season 34.

After his season, Jowsey claimed “a lot of the people would not text me back or unfollowed me,” and he said they didn’t reach out even when his father passed away in 2024.

“The biggest thing that upset me the most is when my dad passed, no one texted me, and I was really close to them,” the Netflix personality alleged. “No one had texted me apart from [pro Sasha Farber], and I was like, OK.”

Jowsey also claimed that he saw one of his castmates at the gym and that they didn’t offer any condolences. “But when I posted the photo like, and my dad’s passed, they just like it,” he said.

(Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

“And I’m like, I would have moved mountains. If it was you, I would have been there,” he said. “So I think that’s why I’m like, I’m kind of glad that that chapter [is behind me].”

The “horrible” situation made Jowsey “kind of glad” he wasn’t friends with any of his former castmates, as he continued that it’s “all good” at the end of the day.

Jowsey and Arnold came in sixth place on their season of DWTS amid rumors that their partnership had turned romantic. While the two denied they were anything but close friends at the time, the Heartbreak Island star bought the pro dancer a $14,000 Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet after the season wrapped and spent Thanksgiving with her family.