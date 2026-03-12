‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Margo Stilley Won’t Support Martha Sitwell on Her ‘Suicide Mission’

Ladies of London: The New Reign star Margo Stilley is giving Martha Sitwell some tough love.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Margo and Martha have an emotional heart-to-heart as Margo tells her friend she won’t be able to stand by her side without change, deeming the path she’s currently on a “suicide mission.”

As Martha gets emotional while unearthing memories of her past in long-forgotten boxes, Margo tells her, “Seriously though, if you’re gonna keep acting like this, I’m gonna have to step back from our friendship,” insisting, “No, if I had to come into your f—king house and find your dead body, what do you think that would do to all of us?”

“I don’t want to become one of those horrible people just because the world has been cruel to me,” Martha tells her friend. “I just refuse, I’m sorry.”

Margo argues that you don’t have to be “cruel” to not be a “victim” in life, telling Martha, “You have to care about yourself more than other people!”

“That’s a really hard muscle to exercise for me,” Martha admits. “I’ve never done that.”

It’s then that Margo offers a blunt ultimatum. “I’ve always been nice to you, no matter what. But I cannot be this close to someone who is on a suicide mission,” she says. “But if you keep acting like this, you’re just gonna be f—king dead, with nothing to show for it. And I’m gonna say, ‘Oh my friend Martha, I loved her so much.’”

“No, I know,” Martha acknowledges, as Margo continues, “You have waited your whole life for someone to take care of you, and they never showed up.”

Martha insists, “I am learning, but it is a tough learning curve, Margo. I am trying. I’m just not very f—king good at it.”

The two women embrace as Martha admits, “It makes me so angry, and it makes me so angry that I trust these f—king people and then they’re horrible.”

Later in a confessional, Martha shares that while Margo can be “quite critical” of her, she knows it’s because her friend wants her to be the “best version” of herself. “Everything she’s saying is right — I do have to grow up,” she says. “But sometimes it’s tough to take.”

Ladies of London: The New Reign airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.