'Brady Bunch' Star Maureen McCormick Talks Transforming Homes 'Frozen in Time' With Dan Vickery on New Discovery+ Series (Exclusive)

Maureen McCormick may be a queen of the 1960s and '70s, but the Brady Bunch star is helping homeowners ditch their kitchen carpet and update their dated interiors to something timeless in the new Discovery+ series Frozen in Time, available to stream Jan. 4.

Alongside interior designer Dan Vickery, this dynamic design duo is helping homes stuck in a "total design time warp" become a place to make memories today, all with the "full intensity of a major house remodel," the Frozen in Time stars told PopCulture.com ahead of its premiere. "I love homes and their history, and I love old; I love retro; I love antiques, vintage," McCormick shared with PopCulture. "And what’s so fun is these homes are truly frozen in time. I think with every episode it’s going to be a full-on surprise. ...The whole show for me is like a treasure hunt."

When it comes to bringing these homes into the 21st Century, Vickery pointed out the key is "timeless" rather than trendy: "I don't think anyone should go for trendy," he admitted. McCormick agreed that while she does appreciate a "really modern, sleek" house, she doesn't go for that kind of aesthetic in her own life. "I'm a classic, timeless gal — that's what I love," the actress explained. "If it’s trendy and it’s timeless, I'm OK. If it’s trendy and it’s going to go out of style, it's not for me."

The most important part of designing any house is making sure it feels like a home, Vickery explained, and that it's a place that the homeowners feel resonates with them. "To me, it’s what makes you happy, what makes you feel good. To me, a house is memories," McCormick chimed in, sharing that in her own home, she has framed "pretty much every piece" of art daughter Natalie, 31, has ever made, which are like "gold" to her. Another prized possession is her kitchen table, which was the table her family ate around as a child passed down to her. "It will never leave my family, and my daughter will have it in her family," she noted proudly.

It's deep roots like this that make McCormick and Vickery's time with the families during the remodel so important. "It can be a real roller coaster of emotions," the Love Boat actress explained. "It’s important to spend time with them and get to know them and be together in this process." Frozen in Time is available to stream on Jan. 4 on Discovery+.