Mina Starsiak Talks Working With ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Cast and ‘Pajama Parties’ With ‘Property Brothers,’ HGTV Stars (Exclusive)

Following its highest-rated premiere on HGTV charming more than 8 million viewers, A Very Brady Renovation is firing off on all cylinders and exceeding the network’s every expectation thanks in large part to its uncompromising nostalgia, warmth and magnetism unlike anything ever seen on television.

The cutting-edge renovation not only brings together the network’s impressive team of renovators and designers, but they are also recruiting the help of the former Brady Bunch child stars in an event series unlike any other — something series and Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak admits to PopCulture.com exclusively adds to the show’s grand appeal in connecting with audiences.

“I know how important and iconic and huge this is. I didn’t watch it growing up, but mom watched it as a kid and just hearing her talk about it — this was her family,” Starsiak told PopCulture.com. “Mom [Karen Laine] cried a couple of times. She has this whole different emotional connection where she was there. She hung out with them every day. They were her family in her house.”

Humbled and “lucky” to be taking a part in the renovation alongside HGTV stars, the Indianapolis native shares it was fun connecting with her fellow network friends, including the mega popular, Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“Everyone thinks all of us HGTV pop stars have pajama parties and we all know each other really well. Some of us do, but whenever that comes up and they asked who we’ve met, we always talk about the Property Brothers and I’m like, ‘They’re the nicest folks, they’re Canadian. Obviously, it explains so much,” she laughed.

Starsiak further adds that the twins are among the “nicest, but most hardworking” personalities she’s ever met.

“They don’t have a single day down, it doesn’t seem like,” she said. “So, I definitely look up to them for that.”

Adding that she formed friendships with both Jasmine Roth and Leanne Ford, especially ahead of their new series coming in October called Rock the Block, Starsiak adds it’s all really “cool.”

“We’ve developed some friendships that will last and kind of fit into the whole idea the public has of us being all besties,” she laughed.

In addition to her HGTV “besties,” Starsiak goes on to sing the praises of her Brady co-stars, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), who were nothing but gracious to the Good Bones designer and her mother, Laine.

“Honestly, I think getting to be around all the talented people that we got to work with, the Bradys are all super talented people beyond their acting chops from the show,” Starsiak said. “They all lead very interesting, cool lives now, so, just getting to hang out with them, getting to do cool projects with some of the other talent — the interaction on a personal level was the coolest for me.”

The mother-of-one adds how her now 1-year-old son, Jack, who has been quite the social media star on her Instagram account, was with her every step of the way and showered with so much love from the cast — an experience she wouldn’t trade for the world.

“I had Jack there at the very beginning and the very end, so, it was kind of a really cool experience. They all saw him when he was 3 months old, and then when he was almost a year. I have all these great pictures of Maureen playing with him. She had him for 45 minutes and I’m like, ‘Just go!’ He doesn’t know how cool that is, but eventually he will,” she laughed. “That’s very cool.”

A Very Brady Renovation airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery