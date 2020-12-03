Discovery+ Announces 50+ New Original Series Ahead of Streaming Launch

Get ready for a whole new binge session! Ahead of the Jan. 4 launch of the new streaming platform discovery+, the network announced Thursday that more than 50 original titles and 150 hours of exclusive content will be available during its debut month of January 2021. From exclusive behind-the-scenes material and spinoff series from your favorite franchises such as 90 Day Fiancé and Chopped to sneak peeks of Joanna and Chip Gaines' new network, there's sure to be something that will pique everyone's interest on this programming list.

"Our launch slate represents an ambitious start for discovery+, cementing our position as the leader in non-fiction, real life entertainment," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc in a statement. "We can't wait for January 4, when we will give fans even more of the shows and stars they love. But we're even more excited to surpass expectations on streaming by mixing genres in new ways, digging even deeper in the documentary space and introducing fans to their new favorite personalities."

The new streaming network is also launching a partnership with Verizon that gives customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ for free on Verizon. Keep scrolling to see what will be available to watch when discovery+ launches next month.