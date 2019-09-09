HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Reveals What It’s Like Working With ‘Brady Bunch’ Cast on ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ (Exclusive)

Almost a year after shelling out a whopping $3.5 million on the iconic Los Angeles home that once served as the exterior for the beloved Brady Bunch series, HGTV is premiering its show-stopping A Very Brady Renovation — a once-in-a-generation, TV restoration of the famous property in a four-part event series, premiering Sept. 9.

Bringing together the best of the best with HGTV’s stellar Rolodex of renovators and designers, the series not only has its stars teaming up for a cutting-edge restoration never before seen on television, but they are also enlisting the help of the original Brady Bunch cast members in a reunion unlike any other.

Ahead of the show’s premiere Monday night, Hidden Potential star and Brady home renovator, Jasmine Roth revealed what it was like working with the original cast, admitting she was also a little starstruck by the six on-screen siblings played by Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

“Oh my gosh, so I grew up watching the show with my mom — she was a huge fan!” Roth told PopCulture.com. “So whenever it was on and I was little, she’d be like, ‘Come watch the show!’ And so I grew up watching it and then meeting the Brady kids, I mean, I was nervous.”

Roth admits that upon agreeing to be in the show after HGTV’s call, she wasn’t sure how involved the cast was going to be, but was looking forward to the opportunity in any case.

“I didn’t know if they were going to show up and be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to kind of watch,’ or not really remember anything, because they were a big part of this,” Roth said, adding how the renovation also had its fair share of challenges.

In addition to feeling pressure from the possibility of diehard fans catching every detail in the home’s architecture, the Hidden Potential star admits the Brady kids played a big role in the restoration.

“We had to rely on their memories because all we had were the screenshots we could get from the show,” Roth said. “So, between that and their memory of it, I didn’t know what to expect, [but] they were awesome.”

She adds that the beloved stars of the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974, were very “gung ho” about helping out.

“They were all about just this project,” she said. “And they were so excited about it and they all actually had some previous construction experience. Even if it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve renovated my kitchen,’ or, ‘I helped my daughter redo her condo.’”

Roth adds how it was that element, which made it “super helpful” to understand where they stood.

“And once they were comfortable, we then kind of pushed the boundaries on that a little bit,” Roth said. “And they were all down. They were ready to get their hands dirty for sure!”

Roth adds that one of the most rewarding parts of working with the cast and her fellow HGTV stars was just the depth of how important this was to a lot of people, especially on the eve of the series’ 50th anniversary later this month.

“I think it’s one of those things where to anybody pretty much, you can say The Brady Bunch and people are like, ‘Oh yeah!’” she said. “Everybody knows the Brady Bunch, but now because this has been something that’s been so big in the media and everybody’s been following it, I feel kind of like it’s the project that everybody has been involved in.”

Roth adds that when people discover she was part of the Brady home renovation, they are in awe.

“They’re like, ‘Wait, Oh my goodness. You did that, didn’t you? You were involved with that?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I was!’ And they have so many questions,” she laughed. “So, it’s just really fun to be able to share this project and now finally let everybody see how it went, and not just the finished product, but the actual process of what we went through to get there.”

A Very Brady Renovation airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV / A Very Brady Renovation