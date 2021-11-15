Bindi Irwin Posts Touching Tribute to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day

Bindi Irwin and her brother Robert continue to honor their late father’s legacy 15 years after his tragic death. Celebrating the internationally-recognized Steve Irwin Day, both of the renowned Wildlife Warrior’s children penned touching tributes to social media about just how much of an impact the late Crocodile Hunter star still has after he was tragically killed at the age of 44 on Sept. 4, 2006, in a stingray attack.

Robert, 17, shared a photo with his big sister and father on Instagram Sunday, writing in the caption, “Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation.” The wildlife photographer continued, “I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robert concluded that while he misses his dad “so much” and still looks up to him every day, “it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for.” Big sister Bindi commented on his post, “Love you so much,” adding more of her thoughts to her own post.

Sharing a photo with her dad by the ocean, Bindi wrote in her own tribute, “Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day.” On both of the siblings’ tributes, people were quick to assure them just how impactful their father was on their lives, with one person writing, “Your dad was one of my heroes when I was young and he still is today.” They continued, “He is so proud of you all and for the amazing work you guys do, and the love you spread across the globe.”

Another person wrote, “I’m sorry you didn’t get to have longer with your dad. He was remarkable,” while a third wrote that “love is neverending.” Noting just how proud Steve would be of his kids today, they continued, “Your relentless focus and hard work keeping your dad’s dream alive is appreciated beyond words by all Wildlife Warriors. Sending you love today.”