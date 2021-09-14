Big Update on ‘Jersey Shore’ Personality’s Domestic Violence Case

Jen Harley won’t be going to court for on domestic violence charges filed against the Jersey Shore personality after the Clark County District Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the two criminal counts it had filed against her earlier this summer — felony assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence — reported TMZ Monday.

Harley was arrested in Las Vegas this June after on-again, off-again boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole claimed she pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him during a fight over her drinking. He alleged that the former MTV personality, who shares a daughter with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, used the N-word repeatedly during their altercation before she drove off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harley’s attorney at the time claimed she would check into a rehab facility to address her drinking, and a different attorney, Michael Cristalli, told TMZ the domestic violence charges against her wouldn’t stick because they were “unsubstantiated.” Cristalli said Monday of the charges being dropped, “Jen is relieved that the matter is over and is looking forward to moving on from these unfortunate accusations.”

Harley has a long history with the law, having been arrested in June 2018 on allegations of domestic battery after she was accused of dragging Ortis-Magro with a car. The Clark County District Attorney didn’t press charges against Harley at the time due to “insufficient evidence.” The following year, Harley was arrested on allegations of domestic battery after police determined she had an outstanding warrant from her arrest following an alleged New Year’s Eve altercation involving Ortiz-Magro.

The Jersey Shore star had filed a police report against Harley claiming she attacked him four months before she was arrested. The case was later dropped that July. In 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges after a fight with Harley, and in September 2021, the former couple split for good. Ortiz-Magro was arrested again in April 2021 for alleged domestic violence against his now-fiancée, Saffire Matos, to whom he popped the question in June.