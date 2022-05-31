'Big Brother,' 'The Challenge: USA' Premiere Dates Revealed

✖

Your annual summer obsession, a.k.a. Big Brother, is officially coming back this July. This time around, the show is going to premiere alongside CBS' newest reality series, The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of MTV's popular competition. Both of the shows will premiere back to back on Wednesday, July 6.

As Us Weekly noted, both Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will premiere on July 6 with 90-minute episodes. Big Brother is headed into its 24th season. While the past two seasons of Big Brother kicked off with live premieres that featured all of the houseguests moving in, it's unclear whether Big Brother 24 will follow suit. In a press release for the next season, the show noted that it will feature "all-new houseguests" who will compete for the $750,000 grand prize. After premiering on July 6, Big Brother will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

The Challenge: USA is a spinoff of MTV's The Challenge and it will see your favorite competitors from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race giving it their all. The winner will take home $500,000 and will also secure their spot in The Challenge: World Championship (working title), another spinoff that will feature the winners from The Challenge: USA and The Challenge spinoffs based in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina. According to CBS' press release about The Challenge: USA, which will be hosted by The Challenge's longtime host T.J. Lavin, it will "further underscores Paramount's strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company's global platforms." The network added that The Challenge is "currently the longest running reality series in the history of television."

If you already watch The Challenge, you would know that the alumni from Big Brother and Survivor will be facing some tough tasks in the upcoming spinoff. The Challenge: USA will see the contestants facing "one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves." An official cast list for The Challenge: USA has yet to be revealed. But, you can count on some of your favorites from CBS' fellow reality shows to compete. You'll be able to root them and the newest Big Brother houseguests on when both of the shows premiere on July 6.