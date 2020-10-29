'Big Brother' Renewed for Season 23, Julie Chen Reveals

✖

Big Brother 22 may be coming to an end on Wednesday night, but fans don't need to worry about whether the classic CBS reality show will be coming back for an additional season. Prior to the season finale, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that Big Brother would be coming back for Season 23.

In a video posted to the official Twitter account for Big Brother, Moonves can be seen getting her hair and makeup done in preparation for the Big Brother 22 finale. While getting her glam done, she explained that she was getting ready for the finale, "But first, I have an announcement to make. We are officially back for Season 23. You think you have what it takes?" She then directed fans to go to the CBS website if they want to apply for the next season of the show. The host also joked that people who know her are not eligible to apply, meaning that her cousin Vinny should "put down your phone."

Your favorite summer reality hit show is coming back! #BigBrother has been renewed for another season: https://t.co/ldLqwhFuS7. pic.twitter.com/sYDf0ZoTIv — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 28, 2020

According to Variety, the next season of Big Brother will air in the summer of 2021. Moonves, of course, will return as the host of the program. Mitch Graham, the senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment, released a statement about Big Brother's renewal. “At ‘Big Brother,’ we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” Graham said. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Just as Graham said, Big Brother 22 did provide a unique challenge for production, as the season came amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Big Brother typically premieres around the end of June or early July. But, the latest season was delayed a bit and premiered on Aug. 5. Big Brother marked the second All-Stars season of the show, which featured returning players such as Cody Calafiore, Da'Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, and Janelle Pierzina. Ultimately, Cody and Enzo found themselves in the final two after Cody won the final Head of Household and decided to evict Nicole from the house. In the end, Cody ended up victorious, winning Big Brother 22 with a unanimous vote.