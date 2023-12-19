'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Episode 4 Recap: Shocking Elimination Determines Final 5

With Big Brother Reindeer Games halfway done, players are going to have to pull out all the stops when it comes to making it to the end.

You better make that list and check it twice because we're already halfway through the Big Brother Reindeer Games, and it's getting real in Santa's lodge with Monday's unexpected elimination. Let's talk episode 4 of Big Brother Reindeer Games!

With just two more eliminations before the Reindeer Games, lines in the snow have been drawn. Frankie is working closely with Nicole and Britney, while Josh thinks his best pathway forward is working with Xavier and Taylor. Xavier, meanwhile, is just praying he doesn't get sent into a Santa's Showdown yet AGAIN, but there's no guarantee with the women's alliance that's also forming.

With that, it's time to find out who's getting coal this episode with the Naughty and Nice Challenge. It's a Christmas mystery as the players had to search the lodge for clues as to who kidnapped Jill Frost, but it was Frankie who embraced his inner Sherlock Claus the fastest.

With his win, Frankie earned the advantage of choosing his partner for the pair-based Jingle Bell Brawl as well as a disadvantage he'd be able to hand out mid-challenge. Now picking your partner might seem easy, but remember Cody went home after his Santa Super Team, so Frankie wanted to make sure his allies weren't on the same team.

He decides to go for Taylor, who was hoping she'd be able to target Frankie but ya know…can't now. The other four were left to make their own teams, and while Nicole and Britney wanted to work together, Josh and Xavier got a little suspicious about them teaming up, resulting in Xavier and Nicole being paired together and Josh and Britney.

It's time to sleigh the Jingle Bell Brawl — literally, they've gotta complete these sleigh puzzles. Frankie's freeze power plus some expert puzzling earned him and Taylor the win – giving them the power to determine which member of each losing team would enter Santa's Showdown.

After drawing ornaments, Frankie had to choose between Josh and Britney. Easy, he's working with Britney and has no allegiance to Josh. But Taylor's pick between X and Nicole was a bit more tricky – she may have spread her Christmas cheer a little too thin when it comes to aligning with basically the whole house.

Frankie thinks sending X in is a no-brainer, he's a huge physical threat, and Nicole has to agree. Xavier, though, reminds Taylor that the last time she could choose someone to be safe, she chose Nicole over him. With allies like these, who needs enemies, amirite? Also, he can always be a good tool to take out Frankie.

In the end, Frankie chooses to send in Josh as planned, but Taylor goes rogue and sends in Nicole, and she's NOT happy. Especially when she sees the Candy Cane Rodeo endurance comp she'll be competing against Josh in – Josh doesn't even need the handholds, he can just hang on.

This was QUITE the Santa's Showdown, may I say – both Josh and Nicole really hung in there, until they were flung off their candy cane at almost the exact same instant – like this was a photo finish! It's Nicole who walked away victorious this time around, and while Josh was disappointed to be evicted, he at least got a lovely sweater to keep him warm on his journey back from the North Pole.

There are just five players remaining in Big Brother Reindeer Games, and with allies Britney, Frankie and Nicole still in the house, it could be tough for Xavier and Taylor next episode, especially with Taylor attempting to send Nicole home.

We'll have to see what happens, I'm on the edge of my seat! So grab some eggnog and predict what you think will happen in the comments!