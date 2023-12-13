'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Gets Cutthroat With Another Elimination in Episode 2

Big Brother Reindeer Games is getting real in episode 2, as another set of holiday-themes challenges draw a line in the snow for our Big Brother players - sending another one home from the North Pole.

Hold onto your stocking, because Big Brother Reindeer Games is getting cutthroat – even the elves can't protect you now! Which of our players is sent packing on Santa's Sleigh in episode 2? And is the North Pole gearing up for full-on war? Ready your snowballs! Let's get into Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 2.

On the heels of Cameron's elimination in episode one, our houseguests are scrambling to strategize. Britney and Danielle are aiming for the dynamic duo of Cody and Frankie, and so is Taylor, but Cody is well aware of his threat level in the game and Frankie is doing damage control with Xavier after putting him in the Santa's Showdown.

It all leads to the tensest Christmas caroling I've ever seen when the Naughty or Nice challenge asks the houseguests to take a list of 20 songs and compare it to torn-up sheet music around the lodge in order to narrow down the song the "cranky carolers" will sing. Britney learned her lesson last week, she's not trying to win again, and Xavier is following suit with throwing the comp. Nicole WANTED to win the challenge but her head wasn't exactly in the game. Ultimately though the win went to Cody, and he's thrilled!

Cody's advantage? He gets to pick three players to be on his Jingle Bell Brawl TEAM – that's right, we're competing in teams, and Cody wants a super team. Assemble! Being that a player on the other team gets a disadvantage, let's just say people really wanted to be on Cody's team. Cody ends up choosing Nicole, Frankie and Xavier for the green team, leaving Britney, Danielle, Taylor and Josh on the red team- and it's Taylor who Cody gave the disadvantage so that's a bummer for her whole team.

It's time for the Jingle Bell Brawl to begin as the teams rushed to decorate four Christmas trees with these differently-weighted ornaments – well five trees for the red team, Taylor had to decorate another one as her punishment. But despite the disadvantage and Cody's confidence in his Super Santas, it was the red team that walked away the winners.

Not only is the red team safe from the day's elimination, but they also got to choose one player from the other team to make safe, sending the other three to Santa's Showdown with the last-place finisher getting eliminated. Cody obviously didn't expect to be saved, but Xavier was surprised that his alliance decided to ultimately save Nicole instead of him.

Nicole isn't exactly a comp threat though, and the chance to get out X, Frankie or Cody? It's hard to pass up. For this Santa's Showdown, the trio had to assemble the perfect gift for five pretty picky kids, and it's Xavier who finishes first, closely followed by Frankie. Meaning it's Cody who is eliminated, following Cameron out of the house – with his commemorative fruitcake of course.

Cody's elimination is great news for everyone in the house, except Frankie and Nicole, who had been working with him. That didn't stop Frankie from celebrating though.

Cody was one of the biggest threats in the game, so him going home really opens things up. Who is gonna go home next? Keep watching Big Brother Reindeer Games with us!