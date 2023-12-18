Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Husband Recalls Her Final Moments

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's husband is opening up about his final moments with his late wife. The reality personality died on Dec. 9 at the age of 29 after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, and her final moments were spent surrounded by her family and loved ones, her husband Eldridge Toney told PEOPLE.

"Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening," he remembered. "I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK." Toney, who married Cardwell in March after she was diagnosed with cancer, shared, "I was holding her hand when she took her final breath."

Toney promised his wife that he would keep her memory alive for her two daughters, Kaitlyn, who was born in 2012, and Kylee, who was born in 2015. "The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes," he added. "Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls."

On Dec. 10, Cardwell's mom, Mama June Shannon, confirmed the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had passed away. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," Shannon wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo, adding that her daughter "gave one hell of a fight for 10 months" before passing away.

Cardwell's sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, also paid tribute to her sister on social media, writing, "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken." She continued, "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I'm so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!"

"We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," she continued. "And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but I know your in a better place now and pain free forever!" Cardwell was laid to rest in a funeral last week in Gordon, Georgia.