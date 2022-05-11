'Big Brother': One of the Most Controversial Houseguests Just Got Married

✖

Another Big Brother contestant has tied the knot. PEOPLE reported that Frankie Grande, who previously appeared on Big Brother 16, has wed Hale Leon. The pair reportedly held a Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Grande, who is the older brother of Ariana Grande, shared the news about his marriage on Tuesday via Instagram. He posted several photos from their nuptials, including a few of the couple posing with lightsabers and Stormtroopers. Alongside the slideshow, Grande wrote a lengthy caption in which he shared his excitement over exchanging vows with Leon, whom he referred to as "the man of my dreams."

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️ Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise!," his caption began. "Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy." According to the Big Brother alum, the pair exchanged vows in front of their "immediate families and before God." The ceremony was officiated by his mother, Joan Grande. He continued to write that they then celebrated the occasion with a joint bachelor party and they've already jetted off for their "mini-moon."

Even though they've already wed, the celebrations aren't going to stop there. Grande said that they'll be holding a "Wedding Ball" in the upcoming months for their friends to attend. The reality star ended his caption by sharing some words for Leon, writing, "I can't wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I've ever been." He continued, "I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."

PEOPLE noted that it's unclear whether Ariana attended her brother's nuptials. However, she's clearly supportive of their relationship as she shared his announcement post on her Instagram Story. The singer shared her own caption along with it, writing, "two very incredible and cosmically destined souls. i love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."