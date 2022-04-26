'Big Brother' Alum Gets Married in Mexico

✖

Big Brother 21 alum Christie Murphy is officially a married woman. Us Weekly reported that Murphy wed her fiancée, Jamie Martin, in Tulum, Mexico. The news comes eight months after the couple got engaged in Paris and four months after they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

Murphy and Martin held a lovely ceremony in the tropical location on Saturday. They subsequently spoke to Us Weekly about their nuptials and shared how exchanging vows in Tulum was meant to be. They explained that around the time when they first began dating ("literally on our 7th date"), they discussed getting married in Mexico. The couple shared, "We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn't, but we said, 'This is where we'll do it one day.'"

In the end, they did exactly that. While talking to the outlet, both Murphy and Martin said that they loved how their day came out and that they enjoyed looking at all of the photos from the special occasion. "We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe!" they said. "All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives."

The duo got to exchange vows in front of their families and friends. Naturally, some of those very friends were individuals whom Murphy competed against on the 21st season of Big Brother. For Murphy, it was incredibly meaningful to be able to share her day with some of those folks, including Tommy Bracco and Holly Allen. She said, "It was so special to have them come be a part of this. It was the reunion we all needed and to do it in the middle of the jungle was so dope."

Murphy and Martin became engaged in August during a trip to Paris. While the pair recently held a ceremony that their family and friends were able to attend, they did make their union official back in December. On Dec. 20, the Big Brother alum posted a number of photos of herself and Martin in the courthouse wearing gorgeous white jumpsuits. She kept her caption for the post simple, writing, "Married my best friend today."