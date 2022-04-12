'Big Brother' Stars Fuel Romance Rumors

✖

It's been nearly a year since Big Brother 23 aired, but the season's contestants are still making waves. Recently, Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell fueled romance rumors by posting an intimate Instagram photo. The two were both involved in the historic Cookout alliance during the season. Although, they both came up short and their alliance member Xavier Prather took home the grand prize, becoming the first Black houseguest to win Big Brother.

On Instagram, Tiffany posted a photo of her giving Kyland a kiss on the cheek. She let the snap speak for itself as she did not include a caption. Fans and friends alike soon flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the photo. Their fellow BB23 houseguest Derek Xiao playfully wrote, "Mom and dad." Hannah Chaddha, who worked closely with the pair in the Cookout alliance, seemed to be as confused as everyone else, as she wrote, "huh."

Both Kyland and Tiffany starred in BB23, which aired on CBS this past summer. Kyland came in fourth place while Tiffany came in sixth. Even though they didn't walk away with the grand prize, they were able to achieve their goal of having the Cookout be the last six houseguests standing. Additionally, Tiffany managed to nab the America's Favorite Houseguest prize and the $50,000 that came with it. While reflecting on the win to Us Weekly after the season came to an end, Tiffany explained why it meant so much to her.

"It's almost more than winning the game because winning the game, it's the jury that votes for you," Tiffany said. "But America has to vote for you to be America's Favorite Player. That is such a privilege to me. I am just grateful for being recognized in that way." She may not have walked away with the win for the season, but Tiffany did say that she was grateful to be able to leave her mark on the show in some fashion. After all, she was a major superfan of the game before she even stepped foot into the Big Brother house.

"I would love for my name to be remembered for something wonderful, something positive, something great," Tiffany continued. "To some people, it's just Big Brother or it's a reality show. For me, this was a dream to be able to come onto this show. I've always just watched it. Never knew that I would even be looked at, but the fact that I was recognized and I'm here, and then the difference that we made this season and to be America's Favorite Player … to me, it means everything."