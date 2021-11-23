‘Big Brother’ Couple Welcomes Baby No. 2

The Big Brother family just got a little bit larger. Dominic and Dani Briones, formerly Donato, are officially parents of two after welcoming their second child, a baby girl named Lux, on Friday, Nov. 19. The proud parents, who also share 3-year-old daughter Tennessee Autumn, shared the exciting news of Lux’s birth on Instagram, where they posted adorably first photos of their bundle of joy.

In his Instagram post, Dominic wrote, “tired eyes, full hearts, can’t lose. You’re forever loved Lux.” Opening up about Lux’s birth to Us Weekly, the happy couple shared that Lux made her entrance into the world at 8:34 p.m., weighing 7 lbs, 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.The couple explained that Lux, who they sweetly referred to as “our little light,” has “no middle name to take after her mom who has no middle name.” As for how they are adjusting to being a family of four, Dani told the outlet that Lux “is fitting into our little family just perfectly. Her big sister is absolutely obsessed with her and never leaves her side.”

Dominic and Dani first met on Big Brother. Dani competed on the beloved CBS reality competition series three times in Seasons 8, 13, and 22, meeting Dominic during her sophomore appearance. After becoming quick friends, their relationship turned romantic once the season ended in 2011, and the couple tied the knot in Huntington Beach, California in January 2013. They welcomed their first child in August 2018.

Fast forward three years, the couple announced in late September of this year that Dani was pregnant with their second child. They made the announcement via a series of family photos shared on social media showing Dani wearing an orange floral dress and cradling her growing baby bump. The Big Brother alum captioned the snapshots, “3 + 1 = [heart].” On his own page, Dominic wrote, “my pretty baby is having another pretty baby. Our tiny team is growing.”

News of Lux’s birth was met with many congratulatory messages, with one person commenting on Dominic’s post, “Congratulations [Dani] and Dom! You 2 have such a beautiful family!” Another person added, “YAY!!!! So happy for you all…Another legend is born!” As for whether or not more babies are in the future, Dani told Us Weekly, “The answer is a definite no. We will only be adding more cats from here on out.”