Most Memorable ‘Big Brother’ Showmances of All Time

The cast of Big Brother has made an art form out of sparking romances with fellow houseguests, continuing to prove that love truly knows no bounds — not even being trapped in a house together for 99 days.

While some of the couples that form in the Big Brother house stay there, others have turned into stable marriages and Big Brother babies.

So celebrate the first U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother, here are some of the most memorable showmances of all time.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson – Season 19

Graf and Nickson were immediately into each other after meeting in the house, isolating themselves from their other housemates for much of the season.

It’s this relationship that ended up ruining both contestants’ games, however, because while Graf was well-liked, Nickson struck many of his roommates the wrong way. Despite not taking home the prize, Nickson still won America’s Favorite Houseguest, and the couple is currently competing together on The Amazing Race season 30.

Mike “Boogie” Malin and Krista Stegall – Season 2

Malin and Stegall were two halves of one of the show’s first really memorable showmances, with Malin even proposing to his Big Brother housemate during the live season finale.

While one of the more dramatic relationships on the show, the two didn’t last long, and broke off the engagement soon after.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones – Season 13

Returning for her second season, Donato met Briones, with whom she quickly became best friends. Two years later, the couple tied the knot, and still remain together.

Corey Brooks and Nicole Franzel – Season 18

On Franzel’s second round in the house, she got involved with Brooks, but the relationship soon fizzled after they left the house. For good reason, however…

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo – Season 18

Although the two started off on different sides of the Big Brother house alliance system during their season, Franzel abandoned her showmance with Brooks to begin dating Arroyo after the show. The two are still going strong!

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies – Season 19

While Jansen appeared more into Davies than she was into him during their time in the house, they two became more serious after the show wrapped. The two currently live together in Texas.

Shelli Poole and Clay Honeycutt – Season 17

The couple soon known as “Clelli” were immediately joined at the hip when they entered the house, but neither one lasted very long on the show. Poole broke down in tears when Honeycutt left, but even after being sent home the next week, the couple never dated outside the house.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd – Season 11

One of the most loved couples in Big Brother history, Lloyd won season 11 while Schroeder earned the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest. After competing on season 13 of the show as well as season 16 of The Amazing Race, the couple is now married with a son.

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly – Season 12

After entering the Big Brother house as total opposites, Villegas and Reilly soon became two halves of “Brenchel,” one of the most famous showmances. Returning in season 13, Reilly won the $500,000, and they went on to compete on two seasons of The Amazing Race. They’re now married with one child.

Amanda Zuckerman and McCRae Olsen – Season 15

Zuckerman and Olsen were inseparable during their season, despite some lingering ex issues on Olsen’s part. The two dates for a short time after the show until 2014, when they had a messy break-up on social media, with Zuckerman getting upset with fans for getting involved in their relationship.

