‘Big Brother’ Couple Daniele Donato, Dominic Briones Expecting First Child

There's a new Big Brother baby on the way! Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones announced Wednesday that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the news on Valentine's Day with the same photo on Instagram, which showed a sonogram and a pair of knitted booties sitting on top of a notebook featuring the baby's due date — August 2018.

"Happy Valentine's Day!! Hoping this year everyone's hearts are as full as mine and [Briones'] hearts .. and my belly. Baby Briones coming this August," the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram.

(Photo: Instagram/@dominic.phillip)

On his own profile, Briones wrote beside the same photo, "We couldn't be happier. First God blesses me with [Donato] who I clearly don't deserve. Now I'm blessed again with #BabyBriones on the way. Today I hope you all are filled with as much love as I have in my heart."

Friends and fans were thrilled to hear the news.

"I am actually crying I'm so happy for you both ❤️ so wonderful, congratulations," one Instagram user commented.

"Literally crying over this news. So happy for you two! Congratulationssssss!" another added.

"Woohoo!" a third echoed. "Congratulations and blessings to y'all! ❤️🎉"

The expectant parents met while filming season of the CBS reality series in 2011. While they weren't one of the series' famous showmances, they eventually got together after filming was completed, and later tied the knot in 2013.

They aren't the only Big Brother couple bringing a baby into the world. Former contestants Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder welcomed son Lawson in October 2016, shortly after getting married. Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are also parents of a Big Brother baby, daughter Adora, 22 months.

One person on Instagram even suggested a Big Brother baby reunion!

"When that baby comes, you guys should get together with [Reilly] and [Lloyd] and take a pic with all the [Big Brother] babies!!!!" they said. "Damn. I'm so happy. 👶🏻👶🏻"

Photo Credit: Instagram / @its_danibri