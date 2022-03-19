‘Big Brother’ Favorite Celebrates Major Marriage Milestone

Big Brother fan-favorite Britney Godwin just celebrated a major milestone with her husband. On Instagram, she marked her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Ryan Godwin. Britney originally appeared as a contestant on Big Brother 12 and would go on to compete in the 14th season, as well.

On Friday, Britney took to Instagram to share that she and Ryan, with whom she shares three young daughters, were celebrating 10 years of marriage. She shared a photo from their wedding day in which the pair shared a sweet embrace. Alongside the snap, the former reality star wrote that even though she isn’t fond of “sappy braggy captions,” she felt it was only fitting to pen a tribute to her husband on their special day. Naturally, her caption came with a full dose of her trademark humor to boot.

“I firmly believe that sappy braggy captions about your spouse only serves to open them up to criticism from everyone reading it (because that’s how I feel when I read yours.),” Britney’s caption began. “so this is my spouse Ryan, we’ve been married for 10 years today, I love him deeply, I told him that in person rather than here, and I looked great on my wedding day. Accepting congrats for all of the above below.”

Many former Big Brother players did wish Britney a happy anniversary in the comments section. Janelle Pierzina, whom Britney competed with on both Big Brother 14 and Season 31 of The Amazing Race, wrote, “You look great everyday! happy Anniversary Britney and Ryan.” Big Brother 15 star Elissa Slater not only congratulated the couple on their milestone, but she also sympathized with Britney’s feelings towards Instagram tributes. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary [heart emojis], “I feel this on every level- I get so nervous to post about my children & husband- protecting the things you love the most.”

Britney first appeared on Season 12 of Big Brother, which is when her time on the show was cut short by the Brigade alliance. She would return to the series a couple of seasons later as a coach for Season 14. Over the years, she has made a number of appearances on subsequent seasons including Big Brother 15 and Big Brother 20. As previously mentioned, she teamed up with Janelle, a fellow coach on Big Brother 14, for the 31st season of The Amazing Race, during which they were eliminated in 8th place.