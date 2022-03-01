‘Big Brother’ Couple Expecting Baby No. 3

The Big Brother family is getting a new member! Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson announced Monday that they were expecting baby number three, bringing a little sibling into the family for daughters Maverick, 2, and Carter, 16 months. The expectant parents announced the big news with an Instagram Reel showing their two little ones holding up a sonogram of their younger sibling as “You Are My Sunshine” plays in the background.

“Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson,” the couple captioned their joint post. “A lot of you have already guessed it and it’s nice to not have to hide it anymore. We prayed for you & now we can’t wait to meet you.” Graf, 31, and Nickson, 36, first met during Season 19 of Big Brother back in 2017 and married one year later after leaving the house.

The family recently celebrated closing on their dream home back on Jan. 31, with Graf revealing on Instagram that she and Nickson originally made a 10-year plan to build a home when they got married that they managed to accomplish in just three. “We started this project last January and a full calendar year later, here we are, keys in hand and a lot more work ahead,” she wrote. “But this is the exciting part. Unpacking and making our new house a home in this next chapter of life.” Graf thanked Nickson for “always jumping head first into crazy ideas” with her, adding, “Our life never has a dull moment.”

In the comment section, Nickson admitted he felt “guilty” in this happy moment for not giving Graf the “full support” he could have throughout the process. “For those who don’t know, I’m mister content with life. And to a fault really, because I equate it to situations and life experiences where I lived with no shelter, running water… basically with no luxury in life and few necessities,” wrote the reality personality, who previously served in the United States Air Force and Marine Corps. “So I’m like, ‘well my family doesn’t need more than we have.’ Which isn’t fair and sort of progress killer to the betterment of our lives.”

Nickson admitted he “rejected” Graf’s idea of building their home the year before, but she was “dead set” to get things going. “My confession is every step of the way, I basically sat back and let you do most of the work. Every hurdle that came up (there were a s- load) I was like ‘well I guess this is a sign’ and then [Graf] kicked that hurdle down and pressed on,” he continued. “All while crushing it financially to get us where we needed to be as well, and taking care of the kids, and being an incredible wife to me.” The soon-to-be father of three concluded, “You made this happen for our family and I just wanted to let everyone know how much credit you deserve for this. I love you, the girls love you, and you made our lives so much better.”